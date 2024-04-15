EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy

15.04.2024 09:40:46

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.85 EUR 22850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.85 EUR 22850.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
