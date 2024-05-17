17.05.2024 11:22:44

EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Moritz Grenke, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Grenke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GRENKE AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
22.90 EUR 326141.80 EUR
22.60 EUR 5876.00 EUR
22.75 EUR 44408.00 EUR
22.90 EUR 24067.90 EUR
22.85 EUR 20633.55 EUR
22.70 EUR 15504.10 EUR
22.65 EUR 29558.25 EUR
22.80 EUR 36571.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.8528 EUR 502760.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2024; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91631  17.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GRENKE AGmehr Nachrichten