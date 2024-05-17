EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Moritz Grenke, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Moritz Last name(s): Grenke





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG

b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A161N30





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.90 EUR 326141.80 EUR



22.60 EUR 5876.00 EUR



22.75 EUR 44408.00 EUR



22.90 EUR 24067.90 EUR



22.85 EUR 20633.55 EUR



22.70 EUR 15504.10 EUR



22.65 EUR 29558.25 EUR



22.80 EUR 36571.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.8528 EUR 502760.80 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/05/2024; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





