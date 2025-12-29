HelloFresh Aktie

HelloFresh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408

29.12.2025 10:31:10

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Simon, Transfer of 203,800 shares by Mr. Simon to his fully owned Dutch company Fajence B.V. (KvK no.: 81273738).




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Fabien Jacques Jérôme
Last name(s): Simon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 203,800 shares by Mr. Simon to his fully owned Dutch company Fajence B.V. (KvK no.: 81273738).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.8000 EUR 1,182,040.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.8000 EUR 1,182,040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102664  29.12.2025 CET/CEST





22.12.25 HelloFresh Halten DZ BANK
15.12.25 HelloFresh Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.12.25 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.12.25 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.25 HelloFresh Halten DZ BANK
