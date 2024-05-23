23.05.2024 19:49:31

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2024 / 19:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Sale of 475,300 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 5.60 and maturity in July 2024.

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.3500 EUR 166355.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.3500 EUR 166355.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91855  23.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1910187&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

23.05.24 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.24 HelloFresh Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.24 HelloFresh Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.04.24 HelloFresh Sell UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 5,81 -0,17% HelloFresh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenende abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen