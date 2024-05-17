EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Brigitte Palfinger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2024 / 13:23 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Brigitte Last name(s): Palfinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hannes Last name(s): Palfinger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Palfinger AG

b) LEI

529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000758305





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.65 EUR 128.0 Units



21.65 EUR 62.0 Units



21.65 EUR 195.0 Units



21.75 EUR 77.0 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.6667 EUR 462.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

30/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





