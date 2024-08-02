+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 11:15:32

EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Felix Strohbichler, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Strohbichler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Palfinger AG

b) LEI
529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000758305

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.30 EUR 280.0 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.3000 EUR 280.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


02.08.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag



 
