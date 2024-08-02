EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Felix Strohbichler, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2024 / 11:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Felix Last name(s): Strohbichler





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Palfinger AG

b) LEI

529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000758305





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.60 EUR 648.0 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.6000 EUR 648.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





