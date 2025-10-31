Palfinger Aktie

WKN: 75830 / ISIN: AT0000758305

31.10.2025 11:56:05

EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Hubert Palfinger, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.10.2025 / 11:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hubert
Last name(s): Palfinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Palfinger AG

b) LEI
529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000758305

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 47,575.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.0000 EUR 47,575.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.10.2025 CET/CEST
31.10.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




101572  31.10.2025 CET/CEST





