EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Maria Koller, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2024 / 11:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Maria
Last name(s): Koller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Palfinger AG

b) LEI
529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000758305

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
21.85 EUR 142.00 Units
21.95 EUR 142.00 Units
22.05 EUR 142.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.9500 EUR 426.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Boerse AG
MIC: XFRA


28.08.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag



 
