|
28.08.2024 11:07:29
EQS-DD: Palfinger AG: Maria Koller, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.08.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
93909 28.08.2024 CET/CEST
