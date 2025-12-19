EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, FN 67948 z 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Person subject to the notification obligation is

closely associated with:

Christian Harder, Executive Board



Kerstin Gelbmann, Supervisory Board



Hans Peter Haselsteiner, General Representative b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STRABAG SE b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Share Identifier AT0000A067E3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: transfer free of charge c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 1 Share d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 1 Share e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-18; UTC+01:00 f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a trading venue

19.12.2025 CET/CEST

