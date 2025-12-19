EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.12.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST
|Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, FN 67948 z
|2. Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person subject to the notification obligation is
closely associated with:
Christian Harder, Executive Board
Kerstin Gelbmann, Supervisory Board
Hans Peter Haselsteiner, General Representative
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|STRABAG SE
|b)
|LEI
|529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|Identifier
|AT0000A067E3
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition: transfer free of charge
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|0 EUR
|1 Share
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|0 EUR
|1 Share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-12-18; UTC+01:00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC - Outside a trading venue
19.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
