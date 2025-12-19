STRABAG Aktie

STRABAG für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: STR / ISIN: AT000000STR1

19.12.2025 10:46:29

EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Directors' Dealings, Art 19 MAR
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, FN 67948 z
     
     
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/status Person subject to the notification obligation is
closely associated with:
Christian Harder, Executive Board

Kerstin Gelbmann, Supervisory Board

Hans Peter Haselsteiner, General Representative
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
       
       
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name STRABAG SE
b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60
       
       
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument		 Share
  Identifier AT0000A067E3
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition: transfer free of charge
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    0 EUR 1 Share
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    0 EUR 1 Share
e) Date of the transaction 2025-12-18; UTC+01:00
f) Place of the transaction OTC - Outside a trading venue

19.12.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.strabag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102578  19.12.2025 CET/CEST





