TeamViewer Aktie

TeamViewer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN90 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 13:20:08

EQS-DD: TeamViewer SE: Mark Banfield, Discretionary order for the acquisition of 15,000 shares.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2025 / 13:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Banfield

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer SE

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order for the acquisition of 15,000 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.733253 EUR 100,998.79 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.733253 EUR 100,998.79 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2025; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: ir.teamviewer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101438  27.10.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten