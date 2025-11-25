UNIQA Insurance Aktie

25.11.2025 14:00:23

EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Sabine Pfeffer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2025 / 13:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Pfeffer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.8 EUR 1,150 Units
13.82 EUR 1,040 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.8095 EUR 2,190.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


25.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102032  25.11.2025 CET/CEST





