EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Philip Grosse, Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.06.2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Grosse





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.630 EUR 44318.52 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.630 EUR 44318.52 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





