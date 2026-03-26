EQS-News: 2025 Figures: KSB Outperforms Previous Year

EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report

2025 Figures: KSB Outperforms Previous Year



26.03.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

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2025 Financial Year

2025 Figures: KSB Outperforms Previous Year

Growth in order intake, sales revenue and earnings

EBIT increased to € 252.1 million and margin to 8.3 %

Dividend proposal of € 26.50 per ordinary share

FRANKENTHAL: Pump and valve manufacturer KSB continues its path of growth: In the 2025 financial year, the company passed the € 3 billion mark in both order intake and, for the first time, sales revenue. The SDAX-listed Group also increased its EBIT (earnings before finance income / expense and income tax).

In the 2025 financial year, KSB increased order intake by 2.9 % to € 3,203 million. Adjusted for currency translation effects, order intake would have increased by 5.6 %. The Pumps Segment reported the strongest growth of 6.1 % to € 1,760 million, which was driven, in particular, by the Water Market, which grew by 12.5 %. The Valves Segment reported order intake of € 413 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.4 %. In the KSB SupremeServ Segment, which covers business with spare parts and service, order intake declined by 1.7 % to € 1,031 million. Reasons for this were currency translation effects and lower demand for spare parts from the Mining and Energy Markets.

Sales revenue at KSB exceeded the € 3 billion mark for the first time in the 2025 financial year, increasing by 2.3 % to € 3,035 million. Adjusted for currency translation effects, sales revenue would have been up 5.0 %. The Pumps Segment reported the highest growth, increasing by 4.3 % to € 1,618 million. The Valves Segment reported sales revenue of € 404 million, a rise of 1.3 %. At € 1,013 million, sales revenue in the KSB SupremeServ Segment remained at around the previous year’s level. It was impacted by both currency translation effects and a 5 % decline in sales revenue in the Mining Market. In all other Markets, sales revenue remained stable or slightly above the prior-year level, adjusted for currency translation effects.

In absolute terms, Europe remained the strongest Region both for order intake and sales revenue. The Region Middle East / Africa achieved the highest percentage growth, with order intake and sales revenue increasing by 7.0 % and 7.6 %. Almost all Regions, with the exception of Europe, were impacted by negative currency translation effects during the reporting period.

KSB reported 3.2 % growth in earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT) to € 252.1 million. This equates to a margin of 8.3 %. The moderate increase was primarily attributable to the rise in EBIT in the Pumps Segment, which grew from € 40.5 million to € 71.3 million. In contrast, the Valves and KSB SupremeServ Segments reported a decline in earnings. In the Valves Segment, EBIT amounted to € -3.6 million, down € 2.8 million from € -0.8 million in the previous year. In the KSB SupremeServ Segment, EBIT fell by € 20.0 million to € 184.5 million. External costs for the migration of the current SAP system to SAP S/4HANA of € 26.6 million (previous year: € 15.4 million) impacted EBIT in all three Segments.

“The 2025 financial year was once again marked by global political upheavals and increasing barriers to trade, which brought uncertainties. Financial figures for the Group were also impacted by negative currency translation effects due to the stronger euro. With the highly dedicated and professional KSB team, however, we succeeded in playing to our strengths and keeping the company on its growth course with the result that the 2025 financial year was once again the best yet for the Group,” said Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO.

KSB shareholders are also to share in the company’s 2025 success. Management will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of € 26.50 per ordinary share and € 26.76 per preference share.

In the 2025 financial year, to further consolidate the growth of recent years and create additional value for shareholders, KSB increased investments to € 180 million. Investments were largely focused on the Region Europe, followed by sites in the Americas and Asia.

Continuity in Management is important to KSB. At the end of 2025, the Administrative Board extended the contracts of three Managing Directors. The Management team comprising Dr Stephan Timmermann, Dr Stephan Bross, Ralf Kannefass and Dr Matthias Schmitz will thus continue to lead the company until the end of 2027.

Dr Timmermann again expects challenging conditions for the 2026 financial year. “Armed conflicts, trade barriers and economic downturns will continue to impact us in 2026. The geopolitical situation is extremely tense as a result of the war in the Middle East. While we are already feeling the impact of increased energy and logistics costs, it is impossible to estimate the wider implications of this conflict at the present time. We do assume that the accompanying upheavals will be reflected in KSB’s key indicators for the first months of the year. Nevertheless, we are still looking to the financial year ahead with confidence, as well as cost awareness. We believe in the resilience of our company, the quality of our strategy and the strength of our workforce.”

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,800, the KSB Group generated sales revenue in excess of € 3 billion in the 2025 financial year.