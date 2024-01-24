EQS-News: Boeing Investor Alert (BA): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Boeing

EQS-News: Kaplan Fox / Key word(s): Financial

Boeing Investor Alert (BA): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Boeing



24.01.2024 / 23:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On Friday January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing following the sudden depressurization of the cabin when the door plug of the fuselage fell off the aircraft shortly after take off.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BA).

On Friday January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing following the sudden depressurization of the cabin when the door plug of the fuselage fell off the aircraft shortly after take off.

On January 7, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "FAA Orders Grounding of Some Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Emergency Landing." The article states that "The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary grounding and immediate inspections of dozens of Boeing 737 MAX Jets, after one of the planes made an emergency landing when a section of the aircraft ripped away in midair. Passengers and flight attendants described a harrowing incident during an Alaska Airlines flight on a 737 MAX 9 jet Friday night that left a gaping hole at 16,000 feet in the sky. Alaska and United, two of the biggest users of the jets, canceled dozens of flights each on Saturday but said inspections were underway."

On January 8, 2024, the first trading following the news, Boeing's stock price fell $20 per share, or 8%, to close at $229 per share.

