24.01.2024 23:27:58
EQS-News: Boeing Investor Alert (BA): Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Boeing
NEW YORK, NY - (NewMediaWire) - January 24, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BA). Click Here to Join Investigation.
If you acquired Boeing securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.
On Friday January 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing following the sudden depressurization of the cabin when the door plug of the fuselage fell off the aircraft shortly after take off.
On January 7, 2024, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "FAA Orders Grounding of Some Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Emergency Landing." The article states that "The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary grounding and immediate inspections of dozens of Boeing 737 MAX Jets, after one of the planes made an emergency landing when a section of the aircraft ripped away in midair. Passengers and flight attendants described a harrowing incident during an Alaska Airlines flight on a 737 MAX 9 jet Friday night that left a gaping hole at 16,000 feet in the sky. Alaska and United, two of the biggest users of the jets, canceled dozens of flights each on Saturday but said inspections were underway."
On January 8, 2024, the first trading following the news, Boeing's stock price fell $20 per share, or 8%, to close at $229 per share.
WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.
