|
27.11.2023 18:30:08
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: CANCOM strengthens expertise in the area of complex IT infrastructure and managed services through the acquisition of significant parts of DextraData GmbH
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
CANCOM SE: CANCOM strengthens expertise in the area of complex IT infrastructure and managed services through the acquisition of significant parts of DextraData GmbH
Munich, Germany, 27 November 2023 - The CANCOM Group announces the acquisition of the IT Consulting and Services business (ITCS) of DextraData GmbH. With the purchase agreement concluded on 27 November 2023, CANCOM takes over the division, which combines the business with complex IT infrastructure and managed services. The 57 employees at the headquarters in Essen generated revenue of around € 35 million and EBITDA of around € 4 million in the 2022 financial year.
In recent years, DextraData GmbH has established itself as an experienced provider of complex infrastructure projects with employees throughout Germany and headquarters in Essen. The company's focus region is North Rhine-Westphalia. In the ITCS division, the employees plan and implement end-to-end data center infrastructure in on-premises, private and/or hybrid cloud scenarios and also offer associated managed services. The long-standing customer base consists mainly of well-known medium-sized industrial companies and increasingly also of large corporations and public sector clients.
“The proven expertise of our new colleagues is an enrichment for the CANCOM Group in an economically strong region of Germany,” says Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, summarizing the background to the transaction.
“Our customers benefit from access to the CANCOM Group's comprehensive portfolio, the broader partner network and the additional specialists. At the same time, there are additional development and career opportunities for our employees, and we are moving into the future in a crisis-proof manner,” explains Shayan Faghfouri, Managing Director and founder of DextraData.
Higher performance requirements as a driver for infrastructure business in the data center environment
Customers' demands on their IT infrastructure in hybrid environments are currently growing significantly due to the significant increase in security and AI requirements. “Especially in the areas of infrastructure solutions in the data center and the associated consulting and integration services of the CANCOM Group will strengthen demand,” predicts Rüdiger Rath. “Making our customers' data centers fit for the requirements of the coming years in increasingly complex scenarios is a tailor-made task for an experienced hybrid IT service provider like CANCOM. With this acquisition, we are gaining additional experts who will further accelerate our success to date. The business app portfolio remaining at DextraData and our established partnership in this area will result in outstanding digitalization potential and opportunities for our customers.”
The transaction is subject to the customary conditions precedent and antitrust approval. The transaction is expected to be completed at the beginning of January 2024.
________________________________
About DextraData
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from our extensive expertise and a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements necessary for the successful digital transformation of companies. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we deliver a range of services and solutions that includes business solutions and managed services such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.
The CANCOM Group's approximately 5,600 employees and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, among other countries. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion euros in 2022. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX and TecDax (ISIN DE0005419105).
Contact
Please note
Data protection notice
General information on the use of data by CANCOM
27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1782837
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1782837 27.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CANCOM SEmehr Analysen
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.11.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.09.23
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11.08.23
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.23
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.10.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.09.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.08.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.23
|CANCOM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|27,10
|-0,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Montagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex sich unter seinem Freitagsniveau bewegte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Montag moderate Verluste.