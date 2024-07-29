|
29.07.2024 18:00:07
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Voluntary public share buyback offer 2024 successfully completed
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Voluntary public share buyback offer 2024 successfully completed
Munich, Germany, 29 July 2024 - CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105) was tendered a total of 4,598,649 shares as part of its voluntary public share buyback offer by the end of the acceptance period on 24 July 2024, 24:00 hours.
The share buyback offer related to the acquisition of up to 3,501,705 shares of CANCOM SE, corresponding to 10% of the share capital, at an offer price of EUR 33.00 per share. The total number of CANCOM shares tendered thus exceeds the maximum number of shares in the share buyback offer, resulting in a proportional allocation in accordance with the allocation ratio, rounded down to the next full number of shares. The allocation ratio is approximately 76.15 %.
The settlement of the tendered shares and thus the purchase price payment to the custodian banks will take place on 1 August 2024. Shares that could not be included in the allocation will be booked back to the original ISIN DE0005419105 / WKN 541910.
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.
The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.5 billion euros in 2023. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
29.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language:
English
Company:
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
ISIN:
DE0005419105
WKN:
541910
Indices:
SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1956355
End of News
EQS News Service
|
1956355 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
