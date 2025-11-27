CPI Europe Aktie
WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
|
27.11.2025 17:47:23
EQS-News: CPI Europe publishes unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2025
|
EQS-News: CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria
FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna
VAT ID: ATU 37681807
Data Processing Register No. 0607274
Presse Release – Corporate News
Vienna, 27 November 2025
CPI Europe publishes unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2025
CPI Europe generated net profit of €236.9 million in the first three quarters of 2025. Rental income was slightly lower year-on-year at €412.6 million due to the targeted sales of non-core assets. Revaluations (standing investments, property development and property sales) totalled €118.5 million. Financial results improved to –€93.6 million, mainly due to valuation effects from interest derivatives and positive changes in exchange rates.
CPI Europe continued its strategic property sales totalling €690.6 million in the first three quarters of 2025. The CPI Europe property portfolio included 365 properties with a combined value of €7,714.6 million as of 30 September 2025. Standing investments represented €7,543.5 million, or 97.8% of the carrying amount, and 3.1 million sqm of rentable space. The occupancy rate equalled 93.9%. The weighted average unexpired lease term by rental income (WAULT) equalled 3.8 years.
CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 September 2025 with an equity ratio of 47.8% and a solid net loan-to-value (net LTV) of 41.0%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €654.7 million. The entire volume of financial liabilities was hedged against changes in interest rates.
S IMMO AG published its results on the first three quarters of 2025 yesterday. Total revenues declined slightly compared to the same period last year to €275.2 million, and rental income amounted to €167.3 million. Results from hotel operations amounted to €13.1 million. Gross profit declined slightly to €160.4 million.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Simone Korbelius
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
communications@cpi-europe.com
S IMMO AG
Sylwia Milke
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe.com
You can also follow us on LinkedIn
27.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2236816
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2236816 27.11.2025 CET/CEST
