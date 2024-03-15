EQS-News: Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer to not stand for re-election to the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024

EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer to not stand for re-election to the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024



15.03.2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer to not stand for re-election to the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024 Baden-Baden, March 15, 2024: Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer, member of the GRENKE AG Supervisory Board since July 2021 and its Deputy Chair since May 2023, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024. “GRENKE AG has successfully repositioned itself in the areas of governance, compliance and digitalisation over the past three years and is clearly back on track for sustainable earnings growth,” said Dr Mettenheimer, explaining his decision. “I believe the key tasks that I had the opportunity to contribute to have now been completed. In consideration of the other many tasks that await me, I have decided not to stand for re-election.” Jens Rönnberg, Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG: “We would like to thank Dr Mettenheimer for his important contribution during a difficult phase for the Company and wish him all the best for the future. After overcoming the challenges of the short-seller attack and the coronavirus pandemic, GRENKE has now cleared the path for profitable growth. The Supervisory Board views last year’s results as very solid and, at the same time, provide a promising basis for achieving the ambitious targets set for the current financial year. The key to our medium-term and sustainable success is our comprehensive digitalisation programme, which will make it possible for us to offer new plug-and-lease solutions. We expect to see the first benefits of this programme as early as next year.” FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor contact

Investor Relations Team

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 7221 5007-204

investor@grenke.de Press contact

Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 171 2020300

presse@grenke.de ABOUT GRENKE



The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE’s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

15.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

