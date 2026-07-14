EQS-News: EVN makes significant progress in implementing its battery storage strategy

EQS-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EVN makes significant progress in implementing its battery storage strategy



14.07.2026 / 16:06 CET/CEST

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EVN has already made significant progress in implementing the battery storage strategy which was presented in December 2025 as part of the Strategy 2030. It aims to install a battery storage capacity totalling 300 MW by 2030 and unlock additional business opportunities through the flexibility management of EVN’s own renewable electricity generation.

In Probishtip, North Macedonia, EVN recently reached an important milestone with the commissioning of the country's largest battery storage system. Installed capacity of 10 MW and storage capacity of 20 MWh also make it EVN’s largest project of this type to date. However, the development of the location is still not complete: The next expansion phase is expected to double the storage capacity to 40 MWh. This project underscores EVN’s ambitious expansion plans and its leading role for innovative energy storage solutions in its core markets.

The commissioning of the storage facility in North Macedonia increased EVN’s large battery capacity to 22 MW. Expansion projects are also continuing in Lower Austria: Large battery storage facilities with a capacity of 70 MW and 16 MW, respectively, are currently under construction at the existing Theiss and Dürnrohr power plant locations. In line with the strategy to transform existing power plant sites into modern, multi-functional energy hubs, co-location storage will be built at existing photovoltaic and wind park locations. Such storage with a capacity of 3.4 MW is already in operation at the super-hybrid park in Trumau.

The temporary storage of surplus electricity enables the generated energy to be marketed at an optimal time on the day-ahead or intraday markets. This increases the value creation from EVN’s own electricity generation and establishes the operation of large-scale battery storage facilities as an independent, economically attractive business model. At the same time, flexibility management makes a significant contribution to network stability.

The software used for flexibility management was developed in-house by CyberGrid, a company specialised in energy management solutions which was acquired by EVN as a start-up several years ago and has since successfully been integrated in the group. This combination of battery storage infrastructure and proprietary software supports the development of value creation potential along the entire flexibility chain and strengthens EVN’s position in the increasingly decentralised energy market.

As part of its Strategy 2030, EVN is investing EUR 1 bn annually in the transformation of the energy system. The expansion of storage technologies represents an integral part of this strategy and supports the continuous expansion and further flexibilization of renewable electricity generation. Other investment focal points for EVN include, in particular, the expansion and digitalisation of the network infrastructure and the expansion of the e-charging infrastructure.

The progress achieved to date positions EVN well to realise its battery storage expansion plans on schedule and develop new earnings opportunities.