EQS-News: Evotec announces progress in preclinical neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb

Evotec announces progress in preclinical neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb



27.10.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Advances made in preclinical pipeline addressing neurodegenerative diseases

Evotec receives US$ 25 m payment to support continued progression of joint programs

Hamburg, Germany, 27 October 2025:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that the Company has received a payment of US$ 25 m from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for scientific progress achieved within their strategic neuroscience partnership. The payment will advance further research and the partners’ joint pipeline of programs aimed at tackling neurogenerative diseases.

Launched in 2016, the collaboration focuses on discovering and developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, where current treatment options remain limited. Since then, the companies have built a strong pipeline of innovative programs, including EVT8683, in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2021 as BMS-986419, that has completed Phase 1 clinical trials. The partnership was extended in 2023 for an additional eight years, reflecting the shared commitment to bringing transformative treatments into the clinic.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “Patients living with neurodegenerative conditions urgently need therapies that go beyond the management of symptoms. This achievement increases the depth of our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Together, we are translating emerging disease biology into potential therapeutic opportunities, with the goal of providing meaningful new options for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision.

Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.

With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.

Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.

With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

