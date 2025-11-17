EQS-News: Formycon achieves key development milestone with FYB208: Biosimilar candidate for Dupixent® (dupilumab) adds another growth driver to the biosimilar portfolio

Formycon Aktie
Milestone achieved with FYB208: Biosimilar candidate for Dupixent® (dupilumab) as another growth driver in Formycon's portfolio
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”) today announced details of one of its previously undisclosed development projects: FYB208 is a biosimilar candidate for the immunological blockbuster drug Dupixent®1 (INN: dupilumab). With successful demonstration of the Technical Proof of Similarity (TPoS), FYB208 shows high analytical comparability to the reference drug.
Dupilumab is used to treat certain patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, atopic dermatitis (neurodermatitis), and other chronic inflammatory diseases. The active ingredient inhibits the signaling pathways of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and IL-13, which are responsible for type 2 inflammatory reactions. Due to its wide range of therapeutic opportunities with approvals for additional indications, the active ingredient has been recording high growth rates for years. In 2024, global sales reached US$14.1 bn, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year.2 In 2025, growth continued at a similar rate: Dupixent® generated revenues of around US$8 bn in the first six months.3 Forecasts underscore the sustainably high potential of dupilumab: sales are expected to rise to more than US$ 20 bn4 by 2030.
Dr. Andreas Seidl, CSO of Formycon AG, commented: "With the achieved Technical Proof of Similarity, we successfully completed the preclinical development of our dupilumab biosimilar candidate. The convincing data on its comparability with the reference drug highlights our strong expertise in development of biosimilars, especially in chronic inflammatory diseases and marks another important milestone in our growth strategy. Based on this excellent data set, we are highly confident that we will be able to meet all requirements for approval of FYB208 without a comparative efficacy study (Phase III study). This allows us to advance development with an optimized timeline, in order to improve access to a much-needed treatment option for the many patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases. This is supported by the high productivity of the developed cell line, which enables competitive manufacturing.”
Full project and commercialization rights for FYB208 are held by Formycon. The company is currently developing the study design for the planned clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study in close alignment with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Study planning is performed on the background that, following the publication of the Reflection Paper5 by EMA, the U.S. FDA has also recently published a draft guideline for the streamlined development of biosimilars6. The next development phase, including GMP manufacturing, has already been initiated following the successful achievement of the TPoS milestone.
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
