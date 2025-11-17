EQS-News: Formycon achieves key development milestone with FYB208: Biosimilar candidate for Dupixent® (dupilumab) adds another growth driver to the biosimilar portfolio

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Formycon achieves key development milestone with FYB208: Biosimilar candidate for Dupixent® (dupilumab) adds another growth driver to the biosimilar portfolio



Milestone achieved with FYB208: Biosimilar candidate for Dupixent® (dupilumab) as another growth driver in Formycon's portfolio

Important preclinical milestone Technical Proof of Similarity (TPoS) demonstrates high analytical comparability of FYB208 to reference drug

Strong in vitro data support cost-effective development and streamlined clinical development program

Immunological biosimilar candidate FYB208/Dupilumab will address a rapidly growing market and is expected to provide patients with chronic inflammatory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and atopic dermatitis with greater access to highly effective therapy



Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”) today announced details of one of its previously undisclosed development projects: FYB208 is a biosimilar candidate for the immunological blockbuster drug Dupixent®1 (INN: dupilumab). With successful demonstration of the Technical Proof of Similarity (TPoS), FYB208 shows high analytical comparability to the reference drug.

Dupilumab is used to treat certain patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, atopic dermatitis (neurodermatitis), and other chronic inflammatory diseases. The active ingredient inhibits the signaling pathways of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and IL-13, which are responsible for type 2 inflammatory reactions. Due to its wide range of therapeutic opportunities with approvals for additional indications, the active ingredient has been recording high growth rates for years. In 2024, global sales reached US$14.1 bn, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year.2 In 2025, growth continued at a similar rate: Dupixent® generated revenues of around US$8 bn in the first six months.3 Forecasts underscore the sustainably high potential of dupilumab: sales are expected to rise to more than US$ 20 bn4 by 2030.

Dr. Andreas Seidl, CSO of Formycon AG, commented: "With the achieved Technical Proof of Similarity, we successfully completed the preclinical development of our dupilumab biosimilar candidate. The convincing data on its comparability with the reference drug highlights our strong expertise in development of biosimilars, especially in chronic inflammatory diseases and marks another important milestone in our growth strategy. Based on this excellent data set, we are highly confident that we will be able to meet all requirements for approval of FYB208 without a comparative efficacy study (Phase III study). This allows us to advance development with an optimized timeline, in order to improve access to a much-needed treatment option for the many patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases. This is supported by the high productivity of the developed cell line, which enables competitive manufacturing.”

Full project and commercialization rights for FYB208 are held by Formycon. The company is currently developing the study design for the planned clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study in close alignment with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Study planning is performed on the background that, following the publication of the Reflection Paper5 by EMA, the U.S. FDA has also recently published a draft guideline for the streamlined development of biosimilars6. The next development phase, including GMP manufacturing, has already been initiated following the successful achievement of the TPoS milestone. -----

1 Dupixent® is a registered trademark of Sanofi Biotechnology.

2Regeneron Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results; Initiates Quarterly Dividend and Increases Total Share Repurchase Capacity to ~$4.5 Billion | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

3Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4Press Release: Q4 sales growth of 10.3%, 2024 business EPS guidance exceeded, and strong business EPS rebound expected in 2025

5Reflection paper on a tailored clinical approach in biosimilar development; EMA/CHMP/BMWP/60916/2025

6 FDA guidance for industry: Scientific Considerations in Demonstrating Biosimilarity to a Reference Product: Updated

Recommendations for Assessing the Need for Comparative Efficacy Studies. https://www.fda.gov/media/189366/download



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market. Another biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA. Four pipeline candidates – including FYB208/dupilumab – are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines.

Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030.

