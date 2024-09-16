EQS-News: Gerresheimer: EcoVadis Gold with further improved score

|
Gerresheimer: EcoVadis Gold with further improved score
Gerresheimer: EcoVadis Gold with further improved score
Düsseldorf, September 16, 2024 - Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has once again been awarded Gold by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis. EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. More than 130,000 companies worldwide have their sustainability performance assessed by EcoVadis. In 2024, Gerresheimer was again among the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and among the top 1% in the industry. The rating result rose to 76 out of 100 points (2023: 74 out of 100 points). The rating result underlines Gerresheimer's progress in implementing its sustainability strategy. Sustainability is an integral part of Gerresheimer's corporate strategy formula g.
"Our sustainability standards are high, and our goals are ambitious," explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Independent external assessments such as the one from EcoVadis confirm the maturity of our management system, which we use to consistently embed sustainability in our company. EcoVadis Gold is both an award and an incentive for us to continuously improve our sustainability performance."
Gerresheimer among the top 3% in the industry
Since 2011, Gerresheimer has been using EcoVadis to have its sustainability management in the four different dimensions assessed by an independent body. In 2022, Gerresheimer achieved gold status for the first time with 68 out of 100 points. In 2024, the company was once again able to increase its score to 76 out of 100 points. Gerresheimer is thus not only among the top 3% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the top 1% in the industry.
Comprehensive evaluation catalog and detailed monitoring
Transparency and independent external evaluation
Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, well-founded and comparable information on the targets, measures and results of its sustainability activities in accordance with best practice standards.
Gerresheimer publishes an annual sustainability report and discloses relevant data on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. In addition, MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS assess the company's sustainability performance. An overview of Gerresheimer's external sustainability ratings can be found here.
About Gerresheimer
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Analysen
|17.09.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.09.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.24
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.24
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
