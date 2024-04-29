EQS-News: Gerresheimer partners with RxCap to offer connected adherence solutions

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Contract/Investment

Gerresheimer partners with RxCap to offer connected adherence solutions



Gerresheimer subsidiary Centor receives exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the U.S.

Adherence solutions enables pharmacies to offer remote therapeutic monitoring

Digital therapy support leads to improved health outcomes

Düsseldorf/Berlin, Ohio, USA, April 29, 2024 – Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, has entered into a partnership with the US digital health company RxCap and acquired a minority stake. Under the terms of the agreement, Gerresheimer's subsidiary Centor will receive the exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the U.S. for adherence solutions by RxCap, consisting of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software. Centor is the U.S. market leader in prescription vials and is uniquely positioned to enable smart adherence solutions through existing pharmacy workflows.

"The adherence solutions from RxCap is an ideal complement to the Centor prescription vials", says Tony Haba, Senior Vice President North America at Gerresheimer. "Solutions for digital therapy support are a future growth market for Gerresheimer. That is why we are increasingly offering our customers innovative solutions consisting of connected primary packaging and digital monitoring platforms. The partnership with RxCap is an excellent example of this."

“Our mission is to help people stay adherent to their medications and improve their care outcomes,” says Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap. “By partnering with Centor – an innovative market leader with strong relations with pharmacies, we will be able to grow the number of patients we serve. Moreover, Gerresheimer’s expertise in primary packaging and access to pharmacy leaders will enable us to develop additional adherence solutions that amplify our impact.”

Minority shareholding and seat on the Board of Directors

As part of the partnership, Gerresheimer has acquired a minority stake in RxCap in addition to the exclusive distribution rights for pharmacies in the United States. Gerresheimer will also appoint a representative to RxCap's Board of Directors.

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring

Patient adherence to medication is crucial for therapy outcome and can prevent cost-intensive hospitalizations. Digital therapy support is becoming increasingly important in this area, not only through body-worn sensors and apps, but also through connected primary packaging and delivery systems and medication adherence monitoring.

Under the partnership agreement Centor will offer RxCap’s suite of connected prescription vial closure devices and complementary cloud-based software to pharmacies to help them monitor their patients’ prescription adherence. These solutions require no additional effort from the patient and can easily be integrated with existing enterprise workflows to manage patient needs effectively.

Using a cellular signal, the RxCap reports to the cloud-based software platform when the prescription vial has been opened. Pharmacy staff can easily and quickly assess whether the medication has been taken as prescribed and remind the patient to take the medication by text message or phone call.

This partnership will enable pharmacies to quickly launch adherence solutions that can support patient’s health journey more effectively, with minimal additional investments in their workflow, and create new revenue streams.

RxCap now available for U.S. pharmacies

The RxCap solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies and can be ordered directly from Centor. Centor is thus expanding its product offering in the U.S., positioning itself in the market for remote therapeutic monitoring and also benefiting from recurring revenues while making significant impact on patient health outcomes.

About RxCap

RxCap, Inc. is a Boston-based prescription adherence technology corporation enabling better patient outcomes and reducing health care costs. The company supports healthcare enterprises in developing customized remote therapeutic monitoring programs with a modular suite of enablement software, APIs, and prescription adherence devices. By partnering with RxCap, enterprises can quickly build revenue-generating RPM programs that integrate with their existing care workflows.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. With 35 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. With around 12,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €2bn in 2023. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

