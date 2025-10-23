EQS-News: High order intake: HENSOLDT raises guidance for book-to-bill ratio and specifies outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

High order intake: HENSOLDT raises guidance for book-to-bill ratio and specifies outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin



23.10.2025

Book-to-bill ratio: 1.6x to 1.9x of revenue (previously: approximately 1.2x) Revenue: approximately 2,500 million euro (previously: 2,500 – 2,600 million euro) Adjusted EBITDA margin : 18% or higher (previously: approximately 18%)

: 18% or higher (previously: approximately 18%) Industrial scaling and profitable order processing remain in focus

Taufkirchen, 23 October 2025 – Sensor specialist HENSOLDT is adjusting its guidance for the 2025 financial year following recent and further foreseeable order intake. The company now expects a significantly increased book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x to 1.9x, whereas previous expectations were approximately 1.2x. In addition, the expected revenue is specified at approximately 2,500 million euro (previously: range of 2,500–2,600 million Euro) and the adjusted EBITDA margin at 18% or higher (previously: approximately 18%). At the same time, the company confirms its medium-term guidance and revenue ambition for 2030.



Following the German government's decision to initiate further procurement in numerous defence programmes due to the continuing high threat level, this is now increasingly reflected in concrete orders. With its solutions meeting current and future security requirements, HENSOLDT is benefiting considerably from this. As a result, the recent orders will push the book-to-bill ratio for 2025 above the previously expected 1.2x.



The increasing order intake also comes with a clear mandate: industrial scaling of its programmes remains a top priority for HENSOLDT. The company is expanding its capacities through automation measures, a new logistics centre and a new building in Oberkochen. In addition, comprehensive transformation initiatives in the areas of operations, engineering and supply chain are driving efficiency, flexibility and resilience. Despite the high complexity of the ramp-up, HENSOLDT is well on track here. At the same time, profitability remains secure: the specification in the EBITDA margin clearly shows that HENSOLDT is capable of efficiently execute the increased orders and operate successfully in economic terms.



Oliver Dörre, CEO of HENSOLDT, explains: "The fact that Germany is investing strongly in its own security due to the current security situation and that this political will is now being reflected in concrete orders is an important step towards genuine defence capability. Thanks to innovative technologies and the consistent expansion of our industrial capacity, we are well positioned to make an important contribution to this. This demonstrates HENSOLDT's ability to reliably deliver complex products and solutions even in the face of significantly increasing demand."



Christian Ladurner, CFO of HENSOLDT, says: “The raise of our book-to-bill ratio and the specification of the adjusted EBITDA margin shows that HENSOLDT is not only growing but also continuing to operate profitably. Through targeted investments in capacity and processes, we are securing our delivery capability and sustainable growth. At the same time, our company's operational strength forms the basis for consistently implementing our strategic priorities.”

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics as a technology leader and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence. In addition, the company is expanding its range of offers to include new service models and is extending its portfolio of system solutions. In 2024, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 2.24 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG GmbH, the company employs around 9,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

www.hensoldt.net



Press contact

Joachim Schranzhofer

T: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

