23.10.2025 19:48:13

EQS-Adhoc: HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT AG raises guidance for book-to-bill ratio and specifies outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin

EQS-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HENSOLDT AG: HENSOLDT AG raises guidance for book-to-bill ratio and specifies outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin

23-Oct-2025 / 19:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG raises guidance for book-to-bill ratio and specifies outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin

Taufkirchen, 23 October 2025 – The Management Board of HENSOLDT AG has today adjusted and specified its capital market guidance for the 2025 financial year. This decision is based in particular on recent and anticipated parliamentary approvals for several Bundeswehr procurement programmes, as well as on an overall assessment of the order intake expected for 2025 and the company’s operational capacity utilisation.
 
  • The book-to-bill ratio is raised from the previous approximately 1.2x to 1.6x to 1.9x of revenue.
  • Revenue guidance is specified at approximately €2,500 million, compared to the previous range of €2,500–2,600 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin, currently around 18%, is now specified at 18% or higher.

The book-to-bill ratio refers to the ratio of order intake to revenue in the period under review.

The adjusted EBITDA margin corresponds to the alternative performance indicator used by HENSOLDT, which is adjusted for special effects; further explanations are provided in the annual report and quarterly documents.

As is customary in the industry, the updated guidance is subject to the usual assumptions and risks, including the timely effectiveness of the planned resolutions, the timely signing and execution of contracts, regulatory approvals, the availability of materials and parts, the economic situation of suppliers, timely acceptance by customers, and geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions. Shifts in the timing and phased recognition of order intake and revenue are possible.

Other elements of the existing short- and medium-term guidance remain unaffected, unless otherwise stated above.

Legal notice regarding forward-looking statements:
This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained herein. HENSOLDT undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contact
Investor Relations, HENSOLDT AG 
Mail:investorrelations@hensoldt.net| Phone: +49.89.51518.2038
 


End of Inside Information

23-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Str. 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 51518-0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2217958

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2217958  23-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

