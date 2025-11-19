EQS-News: Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme

EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme



19.11.2025 / 17:57 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Programme

Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme

Berlin, 19 November 2025 – The Management Board of Hypoport SE resolved on 18 November 2025, with the Supervisory Board’s approval, to repurchase own shares via the stock exchange (cf. ad hoc announcement dated 18 November 2025). Own shares with an aggregate purchase price of up to EUR 10 million plus incidental costs are to be acquired. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of 17 November 2025 (EUR 106.20), this corresponds to a volume of approximately 94,161 shares. However, the maximum number of shares repurchased shall not exceed a total of 500,000 shares under any circumstances.

The share buyback will commence on 20 November 2025 and is scheduled to be completed by no later than 30 January 2026.

This resolution follows the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 to acquire own shares (the “Authorisation”). The repurchased shares will be used to service employee participation programmes as well as other forms of equity allocations to employees and corporate bodies of the Company and the Hypoport Group.

The buyback will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), as amended, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

The repurchase will be executed on behalf of and for the account of Hypoport SE through the engagement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must conduct the acquisition of Hypoport shares in compliance with the aforementioned regulations and adhere to the terms of the Authorisation. The credit institution will determine the timing of the purchases independently and free from influence by Hypoport SE in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of the Delegated Regulation. Hypoport SE shall not exert any influence over the credit institution’s decisions. The credit institution is specifically obliged to comply with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the stipulations contained in this share buyback programme.

In determining the purchase price, the credit institution shall not exceed the price of the last independent trade executed on the relevant exchange or, if higher, the current highest independent bid on that exchange. Furthermore, in accordance with the Authorisation, the credit institution may not exceed the opening auction price of a Hypoport SE share in the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the trading day by more than 10%, nor fall below that price by more than 20%. Additionally, the credit institution shall not acquire more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of Hypoport shares on the exchange on which the purchase is made in any single trading day. The average trading volume is calculated based on the average daily volume over the 20 trading days preceding the respective repurchase day.

The Management Board of Hypoport SE reserves the right to suspend or resume the share buyback programme at any time, subject to applicable legal requirements.

Hypoport SE will report regularly on the transactions executed pursuant to the Delegated Regulation on its website at https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase/

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com



2025/2026 financial calendar:

16 March 2026: Results for 2025 (preliminary)

30 March 2026: Results for 2025 (final)

11 May 2026: Interim management statement for Q1

10 August 2026: Half-year report

9 November 2026: Interim management statement for Q3