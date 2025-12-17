EQS-News: IONOS provides outlook for fiscal year 2026 and specifies forecast for 2025

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 17 December 2025. IONOS Group SE provides an outlook for the 2026 fiscal year and specifies its forecast for 2025.



Specified forecast 2025

In the 2025 fiscal year, IONOS achieved strong new customer growth in the first nine months (9M 2025: +210,000 new customers; 9M 2024: +110,000 new customers), which continued in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, revenue growth in the areas Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions remains slightly below expectations, partly due to delays in customer projects. Against this background, the company is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025 and now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of around 6% (previously: approx. 8%; 2024: €1,248.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 36.5% (previously: approx. 35%; 2024: 32.9%). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately 17% to around €480 million (2024: €410.4 million).



Outlook for 2026

In the coming year, revenue growth is expected to increase. Both areas — Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions—are expected to contribute to this. Overall, the company expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of approximately 7% (or approximately 8% excluding intercompany revenues).

IONOS is benefitting from the positive revenue effects of new customer growth in 2025, which is expected to continue in 2026, as well as from further upselling and cross-selling to over 6.6 million existing customers. A large proportion of customers are already choosing services supported by artificial intelligence (AI). The company sees significant growth potential from existing AI functions as well as newly introduced ones that complement existing products.

In parallel, the company expects a further increase in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by approximately 10% to around €530 million (adjusted EBITDA margin 37–38%).

Media contact:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone: +49 721 50957968



Investor Relations:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone: +49 721 50957097