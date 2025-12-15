EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 3rd Interim Announcement

15.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Shares were bought as follows: Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 08.12.2025 41,134 25.8883 09.12.2025 57,616 25.9095 10.12.2025 50,223 25.6638 11.12.2025 43,790 25.9010 12.12.2025 49,818 26.1433 Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 26 November 2025 is 530,887 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 15 December 2025

IONOS Group SE

