EQS-News: Nordex Group receives a 21 MW order from BMR energy solutions

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives a 21 MW order from BMR energy solutions



19.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Orders from BMR total nearly 110 MW in 2025 to date

Hamburg, 19 November 2025. The Nordex Group has received another order from BMR energy solutions GmbH to supply and install wind turbines in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The Nordex Group will deliver three N163/6.X turbines for the “Heinsberg-Boverath” wind farm, which has a total capacity of 21 MW.

The order also includes a premium service contract for the turbines over 20 years.

In addition to the 21 MW Heinsberg-Boverath project, the Nordex Group has already received numerous other orders from BMR in Germany this year. Since January 2025, the project developer based in Geilenkirchen has ordered additional wind turbines with a total capacity of 88.8 MW from Nordex, including units of the N149/5.X as well as N163 models of the 5.X and 6.X class. The turbines will be used in wind farms in Bedburg, Wanlo, Geilenkirchen, as well as in Heinsberg-Boverath in the Rhenish mining district and in Willich on the Lower Rhine. The installations are scheduled to go into operation in 2026 and 2027. The turbines in the Rhenish mining district will symbolize the successful structural transformation in the region, which is undergoing an ecological transition due to the planned phase-out of coal-fired power generation in the coming years.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com