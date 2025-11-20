EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new order for ca. 60 MW from SSE in Ireland

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group secures new order for ca. 60 MW from SSE in Ireland



20.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 20 November 2025. The Nordex Group has secured a fresh order to supply and install 12 N133/4.8 wind turbines at the Drumnahough Wind Farm in Donegal, Ireland. This project is jointly owned by joint partners SSE and FuturEnergy Ireland and will deliver a total installed capacity of ca.60 MW. As part of the order, Nordex will also ensure dependable turbine operation through a long-term Premium Service agreement.

Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to commence in 2027, with the Killybegs Harbour in Donegal serving as the main entry point for components, further supporting efficient logistics. The agreement supports Ireland’s goal to further expand renewable energy and advance wind power across the region.

The Drumnahough project represents another significant achievement in the ongoing collaboration between the Nordex Group and SSE Renewables. In 2023, SSE Renewables ordered 29 turbines from the Nordex Group for its 101MW Yellow River wind farm in Offaly, Ireland, which is now fully operational and last week. The two companies announced a new order for two more onshore wind projects in Spain totalling 42 MW.

“We’re pleased to have been awarded the contract to manufacture and install turbines for the Drumnahough Wind Farm – another important milestone in Ireland’s renewable energy journey,” says Jason Welch, Managing Director UK & Ireland at the Nordex Group. “With the N133’s suitability for high wind locations and our long-term service commitment, at Nordex, we’re proud to continue to deliver as a trusted, dependable partner in the Irish onshore sector.”

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

