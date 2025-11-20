Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
20.11.2025 07:30:03
EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new order for ca. 60 MW from SSE in Ireland
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 20 November 2025. The Nordex Group has secured a fresh order to supply and install 12 N133/4.8 wind turbines at the Drumnahough Wind Farm in Donegal, Ireland. This project is jointly owned by joint partners SSE and FuturEnergy Ireland and will deliver a total installed capacity of ca.60 MW. As part of the order, Nordex will also ensure dependable turbine operation through a long-term Premium Service agreement.
Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled to commence in 2027, with the Killybegs Harbour in Donegal serving as the main entry point for components, further supporting efficient logistics. The agreement supports Ireland’s goal to further expand renewable energy and advance wind power across the region.
The Drumnahough project represents another significant achievement in the ongoing collaboration between the Nordex Group and SSE Renewables. In 2023, SSE Renewables ordered 29 turbines from the Nordex Group for its 101MW Yellow River wind farm in Offaly, Ireland, which is now fully operational and last week. The two companies announced a new order for two more onshore wind projects in Spain totalling 42 MW.
“We’re pleased to have been awarded the contract to manufacture and install turbines for the Drumnahough Wind Farm – another important milestone in Ireland’s renewable energy journey,” says Jason Welch, Managing Director UK & Ireland at the Nordex Group. “With the N133’s suitability for high wind locations and our long-term service commitment, at Nordex, we’re proud to continue to deliver as a trusted, dependable partner in the Irish onshore sector.”
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2232874
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232874 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
09:30
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group secures new order for ca. 60 MW from SSE in Ireland (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält neuen Auftrag von SSE für knapp 60 MW in Irland (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält von BMR energy solutions einen Auftrag über 21 MW (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|EQS-News: Nordex Group receives a 21 MW order from BMR energy solutions (EQS Group)
|
18.11.25
|EQS-News: Nordex Group sichert sich 77 MW-Auftrag für Windpark Schneifelhöhe – grüne Energie für Rheinland-Pfalz (EQS Group)