EQS-News: PALFINGER Achieves Historic Record Year 2023

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

PALFINGER Achieves Historic Record Year 2023



07.03.2024 / 06:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







PALFINGER Achieves Historic Record Year 2023

Despite difficult conditions, revenue of EUR 2.45 billion,

EBIT of EUR 210.2 million and consolidated net result of EUR 107.7 million

EBIT of EUR 210.2 million and consolidated net result of EUR 107.7 million Best EBIT margin since 2008 and record dividend

North America, Asia and Marine are growth markets – profitability increases in all regions in EUR million 2021 2022 2023 % Revenue 1,841.5 2,226.2 2,445.9 + 9.9 % EBITDA 243.7 229.6 302.9 + 31.9 % EBIT 155.0 150.4 210.2 + 39.8 % EBIT margin in % 8.4 % 6.8 % 8.6 % – Consolidated net result 86.6 71.4 107.7 + 50.8 % Employees 1) 11,733 12,210 12,728 1) – Dividend in EUR2) 0.77 0.77 1.05 2) –

1) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies are indicated without equity investments and without contract workers.

2) Proposal to the Annual General Meeting.

A record year in terms of revenue, EBIT and consolidated net result: PALFINGER AG looks back on 2023 as the most successful fiscal year in the company's history. Despite ongoing geopolitical upheavals, rising interest rates and inflation, the global technology and mechanical engineering company achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion, the highest ever operating result of EUR 210.2 million and a record consolidated net result of EUR 107.7 million. The economic environment is extremely challenging, particularly in Europe. “At PALFINGER, we know how to cope with volatile conditions. We have proved that in 2023 and we will also tackle the challenges in 2024, which are no less demanding” says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.



Improved supply chain enables high output

Thanks to improved supply chains and increased delivery reliability, output was significantly increased, and production backlogs reduced in the first half of 2023. Starting in September 2023, weakening demand in EMEA and LATAM had an impact on production, which meant that capacities had to be adjusted. On the other hand, delivery difficulties continued for truck chassis in the first three quarters, which, in combination with bottlenecks in the installation network, led to high finished stock levels.



Growth drivers North America, Asia and Marine; order intake in Europe at a low level

The PALFINGER growth regions NAM and APAC as well as the Marine sector recorded the highest profitability increases in 2023 — with revenue growth of around 17 percent, NAM remained the strongest growth driver. With the opening of its new regional headquarters in Schaumburg (Illinois) in June 2023, PALFINGER once again shows its claim to market leadership in its second-largest region.



The positive economic development in the APAC region, except for China, led to high order intake for loader cranes.

The Marine sector was able to significantly increase revenue and profitability due to increases in cruise ship service orders as well as offshore and wind cranes.

The EMEA region recorded a low order intake as a result of a weak construction sector. However, due to the fully effective price increases, significant growth in revenue and an improvement in profitability were achieved across all product lines.



Strong partnerships for long-term success

To meet the high demand in NAM, Steyr Automotive has been won as an installation partner for PALFINGER truck-mounted forklifts for the North American market from September 2023. By 2027, 1,700 truck-mounted forklifts are to be delivered to North America every year. PALFINGER achieved an important milestone in the digitalization of its product range through its partnership with Aker BP and Optilift. As part of the long-term cooperation, remote-controlled offshore cranes are being developed for the marine industry.



Outlook 2024

The economic environment is currently very challenging, especially in Europe. The order backlog gives visibility until the end of Q2/2024.

For the first half of the year, PALFINGER expects a stable revenue compared to the previous year and good profitability. There is very limited visibility for the second half of 2024. PALFINGER is focusing on further increasing resilience through optimization of working capital, strict investment management and targeted cost reductions in 2024.

The ambitious financial targets for 2027 remain unchanged: PALFINGER strives for a revenue of EUR 3.0 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed of 12 percent until 2027.



Here you can find the PALFINGER AG annual report 2023: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications



Here is the magazine “&beyond” that accompanies the PALFINGER AG annual report 2023:

https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications

+++

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,700 employees (without contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2023 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.



For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG

T +43 662 2281-81100 |



Texts and their accompanying images are available in the “News” section of

PRESS RELEASE Bergheim, Austria on March 7, 20241) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies are indicated without equity investments and without contract workers.2) Proposal to the Annual General Meeting.A record year in terms of revenue, EBIT and consolidated net result: PALFINGER AG looks back on 2023 as the most successful fiscal year in the company's history. Despite ongoing geopolitical upheavals, rising interest rates and inflation, the global technology and mechanical engineering company achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion, the highest ever operating result of EUR 210.2 million and a record consolidated net result of EUR 107.7 million. The economic environment is extremely challenging, particularly in Europe. “At PALFINGER, we know how to cope with volatile conditions. We have proved that in 2023 and we will also tackle the challenges in 2024, which are no less demanding” says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.Thanks to improved supply chains and increased delivery reliability, output was significantly increased, and production backlogs reduced in the first half of 2023. Starting in September 2023, weakening demand in EMEA and LATAM had an impact on production, which meant that capacities had to be adjusted. On the other hand, delivery difficulties continued for truck chassis in the first three quarters, which, in combination with bottlenecks in the installation network, led to high finished stock levels.The PALFINGER growth regions NAM and APAC as well as the Marine sector recorded the highest profitability increases in 2023 — with revenue growth of around 17 percent, NAM remained the strongest growth driver. With the opening of its new regional headquarters in Schaumburg (Illinois) in June 2023, PALFINGER once again shows its claim to market leadership in its second-largest region.The positive economic development in the APAC region, except for China, led to high order intake for loader cranes.The Marine sector was able to significantly increase revenue and profitability due to increases in cruise ship service orders as well as offshore and wind cranes.The EMEA region recorded a low order intake as a result of a weak construction sector. However, due to the fully effective price increases, significant growth in revenue and an improvement in profitability were achieved across all product lines.To meet the high demand in NAM, Steyr Automotive has been won as an installation partner for PALFINGER truck-mounted forklifts for the North American market from September 2023. By 2027, 1,700 truck-mounted forklifts are to be delivered to North America every year. PALFINGER achieved an important milestone in the digitalization of its product range through its partnership with Aker BP and Optilift. As part of the long-term cooperation, remote-controlled offshore cranes are being developed for the marine industry.The economic environment is currently very challenging, especially in Europe. The order backlog gives visibility until the end of Q2/2024.For the first half of the year, PALFINGER expects a stable revenue compared to the previous year and good profitability. There is very limited visibility for the second half of 2024. PALFINGER is focusing on further increasing resilience through optimization of working capital, strict investment management and targeted cost reductions in 2024.The ambitious financial targets for 2027 remain unchanged: PALFINGER strives for a revenue of EUR 3.0 billion with an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed of 12 percent until 2027.Here you can find the PALFINGER AG annual report 2023: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publicationsHere is the magazine “&beyond” that accompanies the PALFINGER AG annual report 2023:+++PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world’s leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,700 employees (without contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2023 achieved record revenue of EUR 2.45 billion.For further information please contact:Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AGT +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com Texts and their accompanying images are available in the “News” section of www.palfinger.ag and www.palfinger.com

07.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



