EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: Strong Free Cash Flow and Excellent Balance Sheet Structure at PALFINGER AG in the First Three Quarters

Strong Free Cash Flow and Excellent Balance Sheet Structure at PALFINGER AG in the First Three Quarters

Significant increase in free cash flow to EUR 54 million in the first three quarters; on track to achieve the full-year 2025 target of over EUR 100 million

Increase in equity by EUR 138 million compared to the previous year;

equity ratio above 41 percent

equity ratio above 41 percent Positive full-year outlook driven by increased output in Europe in EUR million Q1-Q3/2023 Q1-Q3/2024 Q1-Q3/2025 % Revenue 1,798.9 1,745.0 1,684.2 -3.5% EBITDA 233.4 225.0 200.8 -10.8% EBIT 165.0 158.7 130.7 -17.6% EBIT margin in % 9.2 9.1 7.8 – Consolidated net result 90.9 90.8 72.4 -20.3% Employees1) 12,707 12,541 12,051 -3.9% 1) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies without equity investments and without contract workers.

In the first three quarters of 2025, PALFINGER AG recorded revenue of EUR 1,684.2 million and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 130.7 million. Consolidated net result amounted to EUR 72.4 million. Particularly remarkable is the significant increase in free cash flow. After three quarters, it amounts to EUR 54 million and is clearly on track to achieve the annual target of more than EUR 100 million. PALFINGER AG has also further strengthened its strong financial stability, reporting an equity ratio of over 41 percent.



Regional Demand with Varying Trends

Global markets showed different developments with several regions providing positive momentum. In the EMEA region, order intake remained stable and solid since the fourth quarter of 2024, despite the infrastructure programs not yet being implemented.



In North America (NAM), the implementation of US tariffs, particularly those under Section 232 introduced during the summer, led to a decline in both demand and profitability in the United States.



On the other hand, the Latin America (LATAM) region reached record levels, driven by strong economic developments in Brazil, especially in the first half of 2025, and successful sales performance.



The APAC region showed continued growth, primarily due to the dynamic development in India, which is increasingly acting as a growth engine. The successful MARINE business benefited from an attractive market environment and achieved high profitability.



“These regional differences show how important it is to act proactively and flexibly, and to seize opportunities as they arise,” emphasizes Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG. “This approach enables us to achieve profitable growth, even under challenging circumstances."



Sale of Treasury Shares Strengthens Balance Sheet and Free Float

In the third quarter, PALFINGER strengthened its capital market presence through the successful sale of treasury shares, increasing the free float to 43.5 percent. This enhances the liquidity and attractiveness of the share and creates the conditions for a potential inclusion in the ATX leading index.

The placement at EUR 35.40 per share generated gross proceeds of over EUR 100 million, which are being strategically invested in growth and future-oriented projects. These investments support the expansion of the global service and production network and the development of new business areas. At the same time, the balance sheet structure improved significantly: the equity ratio rose from 35 percent to 41.3 percent, while net financial debt was reduced from EUR 758.8 million to EUR 577.2 million.



New Strategy 2030+ “Reach Higher”

At its Capital Markets Day on October 10, 2025, PALFINGER presented “Reach Higher” its new Strategy 2030+, which is focused on sustainable, profitable growth and the further expansion of global market and innovation leadership.



The strategy focuses on targeted expansion in dynamic growth regions such as North America (NAM) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), as well as on expanding the high-margin service business.



Supported by PALFINGER’s strong international presence, digital transformation, optimized production and service networks, and broad industry diversification, the company will significantly increase its profitability.



The financial targets for 2030 are clearly defined: revenue of more than EUR 3 billion, an EBIT margin of 12%, and a ROCE of 15%. These ambitious growth targets reflect significant value creation potential.



Outlook for Full-Year 2025

The tariff developments in Q3, in particular the US tariffs under Section 232, cannot be fully offset and will also have an impact on output and profitability in the US in Q4.



Driven by the output increase in Europe, PALFINGER still expects the decline in earnings in the first nine months to be largely compensated in the fourth quarter of 2025.



PALFINGER will thus successfully close the 2025 financial year.

Here you can find the Q1–Q3 2025 results presentation:

https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/presentations

+++



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

With innovative lifting solutions, PALFINGER sets standards worldwide. The leading technology and engineering company turns customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers top performance throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Around 12,350 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion in 2024.



