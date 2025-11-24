EQS-News: SFC Energy AG and FC TecNrgy Pvt. Ltd. signed EUR 3.2 million maintenance contract for tactical fuel cells solutions used by the Indian Ministry of Defence

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG and FC TecNrgy Pvt. Ltd. signed EUR 3.2 million maintenance contract for tactical fuel cells solutions used by the Indian Ministry of Defence



24.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Three-year strategic agreement covers EMILY 3000 and JENNY 600S systems deployed with the Indian Armed Forces

Nationwide fuel cell support network established with 50 field service engineers and a dedicated service centre in Gurgaon

Full lifecycle support ensures maximum operational readiness for mission-critical portable fuel cell systems

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 24 November 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has signed a three-year maintenance contract worth EUR 3.2 million with its partner FC TecNrgy Pvt. Ltd. (“FCT”). The agreement covers maintenance and life-cycle support for tactical fuel cell systems used by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The scope of the contracts includes SFC’s EMILY 3000 and JENNY 600S tactical fuel cell systems, which are already deployed within the Indian Armed Forces. The systems are based on SFC’s proven direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology, delivering reliable, efficient, and clean power in demanding defense and field operations.

Under the new agreement, FCT with the know-how support of SFC has set up two “Forward Fuel Cell Repair Workshops” in Leh (Ladakh) and Rangiah (Assam) for first level repairs with spare parts being provided by SFC. Additionally, more than 50 field service engineers of FCT provide local, on-site maintenance and training support across India. More complex repairs and lifecycle services will be handled at SFC India’s dedicated service centre in Gurgaon, enabling fast repair cycles and minimal downtime for mission-critical systems. This nationwide maintenance network ensures enhanced operational readiness and high performance, while offering a complete maintenance chain for the Indian Army’s portable fuel cell systems.

This collaboration not only reinforces the growing footprint of both FCT and SFC within the Indian Armed Forces but also supports India’s “Make in India” initiative through localised manufacturing and service capabilities. It further expands the Indo-German partnership in clean and sustainable energy technologies and contributes to recurring service revenues as part of a diversified growth portfolio strategy.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “This contract underscores the trust the Indian Ministry of Defence places in our fuel cell technology and in our strategic partnership with FCT. By establishing a nationwide maintenance network, we are ensuring the long-term operational readiness of our systems as a solid basis for future procurement decisions.”

Colonel Karandeep Singh (Retd), CEO & MD, FC TecNrgy Pvt. Ltd.: “This maintenance contract between SFC and FCT underscores our deep commitment to supporting our fuel cell customers across India. This contract and the fuel cells now being manufactured in India shall go a long way towards a much wider acceptance and proliferation of our fuel cells. It also strengthens our joint mission to deliver reliable, clean energy solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.”

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable energy for critical infrastructure and applications beyond the grid. Focusing on resilient energy and power management solutions, the company serves high-growth markets in security, defense, infrastructure, IT and high-tech industrial equipment.

As a pioneer in fuel cell technology, SFC Energy offers innovative hybrid energy systems and high-precision power management solutions for stationary and portable applications worldwide. The company’s products are engineered to provide energy-efficient solutions, delivering optimized total cost of ownership (TCO) across its two strategic business segments as: Clean Energy and Clean Power Management.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has international subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Its international presence enables close proximity to core target markets and customers worldwide.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About FC TecNrgy Pvt. Ltd.

FC TecNrgy is a Fuel Cell and Sustainable Energy Tech enterprise and the first company to commence marketing Methanol Fuel Cell based solutions in India. With over nine years of experience in extended trials and validations, the company has now deployed more than 3000 Fuel Cell Solutions in India as a back-up power to remote locations & critical infrastructures. We are the first venture in India to secure Fuel Cell contracts with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home and Smart Cities.



