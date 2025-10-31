EQS-News: Solid earnings development in the third quarter

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Solid earnings development in the third quarter



31.10.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Solid earnings development in the third quarter

Sales revenues increase by EUR 34 million or 1% to EUR 2,700 million in the first nine months of 2025, thanks to organic and external growth

Despite the difficult market environment and negative currency effects, EBIT reaches EUR 326 million, EUR 8 million or 2% below the strong figure for the previous year

Earnings in the third quarter significantly above those in the second quarter, which were depressed by tariff policies, and slightly above the peak in the prior year’s quarter

Outlook adjustment made in July confirmed

FUCHS at a glance

Amounts in EUR million Q1-3 2025 Q1-3 2024 Chg. Chg. % Sales revenues (1) 2,700 2,666 34 1 Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,556 1,544 12 1 Asia-Pacific 763 739 24 3 North and South America 521 511 10 2 Consolidation -140 -128 -12 - EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 319 329 -10 -3 EBIT 326 334 -8 -2 Earnings after tax 228 235 -7 -3 Investments 47 38 9 24 Free cash flow before acquisitions 181 194 -13 -7 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 1.73 1.78 -0.05 -3 Preference share 1.74 1.79 -0.05 -3 Employees as of September 30 6,881 6,692 189 3

(1) By company location

“In the third quarter, we slightly exceeded our peak EBIT figure for the same quarter of the previous year. This represents a significant improvement on the second quarter. In addition to targeted cost-avoidance measures, this positive development was primarily due to a substantial improvement in earnings in North and South America compared with the previous quarter. The weak economic environment continues to impact the region, but the effects of an unfavorable product portfolio mix have weakened over the past three months. The Asia-Pacific region is still performing extremely well with a further increase in earnings, and the EMEA region remains at the high level of the previous year.

Despite a persistently challenging economic environment and negative currency effects, we succeeded in further expanding our business and slightly increasing our sales revenues year over year to EUR2,700 million in the first nine months, not only through acquisitions but also organically. Our solid performance in the third quarter enabled us to narrow the difference in EBIT with respect to the previous year. In the first nine months of the current year, FUCHS generated EBIT of EUR326 million, which corresponds to a decline of EUR8 million or 2% compared to the strong figure for the previous year.

Future economic developments in general, and consequently our future business performance, remain subject to a high degree of uncertainty and are difficult to predict. Despite all the unfavourabilities, our results to date make us confident of achieving the full year 2025 EBIT at the same high level as last year, confirming the outlook we made in July.”

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE

Business development in the group

In the first nine months of 2025, FUCHS generated sales revenues of EUR 2,700 million (2,666). Despite a persistently challenging market environment and negative currency effects, sales revenues increased by 1% year over year, driven by external growth and business expansion. EBIT reached EUR 326 million (334), falling short of the strong prior-year figure by EUR 8 million or 2%, as the increase in sales revenues was not sufficient to offset the higher costs. The EBIT margin at 12.1% (12.5), was below the previous year’s level. Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 228 million (235), also below the prior-year figure. Earnings per ordinary share were EUR 1.73 (1.78) and EUR 1.74 (1.79) per preference share. Free cash flow before acquisitions totaled EUR 181 million (194), 7% below the previous year's level.

Business development in the regions

Sales revenues in the region Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) amounted to EUR 1,556 million (1,544) slightly exceeding the previous year by 1% or EUR 12 million. External growth compensated for organic declines. Germany continued to face pressure due to a challenging economic environment and weak automotive manufacturing market, as did other European countries. In contrast, South Africa maintained its positive development. External growth of EUR 34 million resulted from the acquisitions of LUBCON and STRUB in the second half of 2024 and the takeover of BOSS at the beginning of the current financial year. EBIT in the region reached EUR 170 million (168), up 1% year over year. Minor currency effects balanced out and had no significant impact on the EMEA region.

Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 3% to EUR 763 million (739), primarily driven by strong growth in China and positive developments in India and Australia. The region continued its positive trend from previous months. Currency effects had a negative impact on sales revenues, amounting to EUR 31 million. EBIT increased significantly by 17% to EUR 102 million (87).

In the North and South America region, sales revenues rose by 2% to EUR 521 million (511), supported by business growth in a challenging market environment. External growth of EUR 7 million was amongst others generated through the acquisition of a long-standing distribution partner in Peru in the beginning of the financial year and the April acquisition of IRMCO, a specialist in metal forming lubricant solutions. Significant negative currency effects impacted both North and South America, totaling EUR 21 million. EBIT fell by around 20% to EUR 57 million (71). In the third quarter, the earnings recovered significantly thanks to an improved product mix. South America continues to face a difficult economic environment.

Confirmation of the 2025 outlook adjusted in July

In its latest outlook published in October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly raised its summer forecast by 0.2 percentage points, and now expects global economic growth of 3.2% (2.8) for the current year. By contrast, Germany is still expected to experience widespread stagnation or, at best, slight growth of 0.2%.

FUCHS therefore continues to operate in a challenging environment. Restrained demand from key customer groups due to tariff discussions originating in the U.S., subdued industrial production in Europe, and ongoing geopolitical tensions are increasing uncertainty. We currently expect the weak overall economic situation to continue in the remaining months of the year.

Based on business performance in the first nine months, we confirm our outlook as adjusted in July:

Sales revenues: at previous year´s level (EUR 3,525 million)

EBIT: at previous year’s level (EUR 434 million)

FVA: at previous year’s level (EUR 245 million)

Free cash flow before acquisitions: around EUR 260 million

Our global positioning and financial base remain robust, and we continue to focus on profitable growth.

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's over 6,800 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

