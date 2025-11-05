TeamViewer Aktie

05.11.2025 14:00:03

EQS-News: TeamViewer reports rapid customer adoption of its Al offering

EQS-News: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TeamViewer reports rapid customer adoption of its Al offering

05.11.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer reports rapid customer adoption of its Al offering

  • TeamViewer Al summarized more than 270,000 remote support sessions, enabling proactive IT management and increasing productivity for customers
  • Number of session summaries increased 4x from May - July to Aug - Oct
  • Approximately 10,000 customers signed up to use TeamViewer AI; 60% growth of active AI users from Sept to Oct; 400% growth since July
  • Customers report substantial efficiency gains like 25% faster issue resolution
  • Building a unique agentic proposition based on differentiated proprietary data

GOPPINGEN / GERMANY, 5 November 2025 - TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, reports significant adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) offering, only three months after a first promotion of the product. To date, TeamViewer AI has automatically summarized more than 270,000 IT support sessions. From August to October 2025, session summaries grew 4x versus the previous three months. TeamViewer AI customers report substantial efficiency gains, including 5-10 minutes of documentation work saved per IT ticket and up to 25% faster issue resolution.

These sessions were generated by c. 10,000 customers who opted in to use TeamViewer's Al features. From September to October, the number of customers actively using these features grew by 60%. From July to October, active users grew by 400%.

As a pioneer in secure remote connectivity and leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, TeamViewer is well-positioned to use its differentiated set of proprietary data to build further AI momentum. The company has more than 645,000 paying customers, more than 1 billion remote connections to a multitude of devices each year and access to telemetry data of millions of devices, where a TeamViewer DEX client is monitoring device health and performance and automatically remediating IT issues in real-time.

Mei Dent, TeamViewer's CPTO, said: "Over the last 20 years, TeamViewer has become synonymous with secure remote connectivity and support. By integrating 1E’s real-time auto-remediation capabilities and evolving our core business to become proactive and autonomous we are building the go-to company for IT support and endpoint management in the era of agentic AI. The rapid adoption of our AI solutions so far demonstrates the real ROI this is already delivering for our customers.”

TeamViewer will be exhibiting at this year's Microsoft Ignite conference in San Francisco (18th-25th Nov 2025) and showcasing its complete Al offering including the next innovation around autonomous Al agents for IT support (Booths #5445 & #1527).

 

###

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 645,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium-sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging Al and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis, and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,900 people globally. In 2024, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 671 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com

 

Press contact     
Martina Dier
press@teamviewer.com

Investor Relations contact
Bisera Grubesic
ir@teamviewer.com
 

 

Important Notice

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer’s disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewer’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


05.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 60692 50
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: ir.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2224332

 
End of News EQS News Service

2224332  05.11.2025 CET/CEST

