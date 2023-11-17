EQS-News: Top 40 under 40: FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt honored by Capital magazine

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Top 40 under 40: FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt honored by Capital magazine



17.11.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt honored by Capital magazine



A role model for young, talented and well-educated women: Isabelle Adelt is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at FUCHS SE and one of the youngest female Executive Board members of a listed company in Germany. She has now been recognized by the business magazine Capital as an important talent shaping Germany and voted one of the "Top 40 under 40" in the management category.

39-year-old Isabelle Adelt has been with the world's largest independent provider of lubrication solutions since November 2022, making her one of the youngest female Executive Board members of a MDAX-listed company. In addition to holistic performance management, her management style is characterized by open communication and continuous exchange with all stakeholders. In this way, she sets new impulses for a modern management culture and shows perspectives for competent, young women in management positions. The business magazine Capital has now honored her for this and included her in the "Top 40 under 40" managers.

"We are delighted that Isabelle Adelt's great commitment and holistic approach are not only highly valued by us, but also recognized and honored in the German economy," explains Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS SE.

"I am proud that my commitment has been recognized by the renowned business experts at Capital magazine," says a delighted Isabelle Adelt. "The award is also an incentive for me to continue to be active beyond my traditional tasks. Beyond digital and AI, I am passionate about equality, diversity and intercultural inclusion. Only together can we meet the challenges of a globalized world."

Competence and empathy

In addition to traditional CFO tasks, Isabelle Adelt is also responsible for digitalization, legal, compliance and investor relations. Her projects include the definition and implementation of the digital strategy "FUCHS goes Digital", the use of AI and the implementation of standardized platforms, processes and data structures. Born in East Westphalia, she previously worked nationally and internationally at the auditing firm Ernst & Young, the ZEISS Group and Schenck Process in various areas, including controlling, investor relations and project management. Isabelle Adelt is involved in the FeMale Leaders network and campaigns for a higher proportion of women in management positions.

Top 40 under 40

Since 2007, the business magazine Capital has carried out an annual ranking of leading minds under the age of 40 in Germany in the categories of management, entrepreneurs, politicians and exceptional talents in science and society. The award winners are selected from hundreds of candidates in several jury meetings.

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2022, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.4 billion with 34 production sites and 56 operating companies.

Mannheim, November 17, 2023

