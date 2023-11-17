|
17.11.2023 10:00:03
EQS-News: Top 40 under 40: FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt honored by Capital magazine
|
EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Top 40 under 40:
39-year-old Isabelle Adelt has been with the world's largest independent provider of lubrication solutions since November 2022, making her one of the youngest female Executive Board members of a MDAX-listed company. In addition to holistic performance management, her management style is characterized by open communication and continuous exchange with all stakeholders. In this way, she sets new impulses for a modern management culture and shows perspectives for competent, young women in management positions. The business magazine Capital has now honored her for this and included her in the "Top 40 under 40" managers.
"We are delighted that Isabelle Adelt's great commitment and holistic approach are not only highly valued by us, but also recognized and honored in the German economy," explains Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS SE.
"I am proud that my commitment has been recognized by the renowned business experts at Capital magazine," says a delighted Isabelle Adelt. "The award is also an incentive for me to continue to be active beyond my traditional tasks. Beyond digital and AI, I am passionate about equality, diversity and intercultural inclusion. Only together can we meet the challenges of a globalized world."
Competence and empathy
Top 40 under 40
About FUCHS
Mannheim, November 17, 2023
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
17.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1775841
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1775841 17.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
10:04
|MDAX-Wert FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Top 40 unter 40: FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt von Capital ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: Top 40 under 40: FUCHS CFO Isabelle Adelt honored by Capital magazine (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Timo Reister, sell (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Timo Reister, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, Verkauf (EQS Group)