12.12.2023 10:00:11
EQS-News: Verve Group's In-App Marketplace PubNative Shows Strong Performance on Amazon Publisher Services with a 256% Increase in Revenue in 18 Months
Verve Group's In-App Marketplace PubNative Shows Strong Performance on Amazon Publisher Services with a 256% Increase in Revenue in 18 Months
Verve Group's in-app marketplace, PubNative, is a privacy-first, performance-centric in-app marketplace offering programmatic solutions for publishers and advertisers and forms part of MGI's Ad Software Platform, Verve Group. The company’s capabilities enable mobile publishers to maximize ad revenue with demand from 85+ DSPs and 5,000+ advertisers and brands. PubNative enables non-intrusive, buffer-free ads that suit publishers’ app context and users and also provides stringent in-app safety measures and levers that guarantee creatives of the highest quality.
In 18 months, Verve Group's in-app marketplace PubNative has seen a 256% increase in revenue on APS. The catalyst for this was APS' broad reach in 70 regions worldwide, combined with Verve Group's global footprint and the differentiated demand Verve offers through its privacy-first and performance-centric platform.
Amazon Publisher Services is a cloud-based solution that helps tens of thousands of publishers, including the majority of Comscore top 250 publishers, monetize their high-quality digital media inventory. APS also works with select programmatic buyers, such as Verve Group's in-app marketplace PubNative. Publishers active on APS can also sell their inventory through PubNative, which provides additional high-quality mobile demand.
Bryan Everett, Global Head of Third-Party Demand, APS, commented, “The global growth we've seen from PubNative is testament to the differentiated demand they deliver through their performance-centric in-app marketplace, which continues to drive publisher value with every new connection.”
Sameer Sondhi, CEO, Verve Group, added, “Working with Amazon Publisher Services has been invaluable to PubNative, extending its reach among publishers and offering a top-tier, reliable and user-friendly service. We are pleased with the collaboration with APS over the past 18 months and the positive results we have achieved. While the market environment remains challenging overall, this case study demonstrates our ability to grow even in challenging economic conditions.”
The entire case study can be found at the following link: https://aps.amazon.com/aps/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Verve-Group-Success-Story-Q3-23.pdf
