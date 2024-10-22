|
22.10.2024 12:34:17
Este Lauder Announces Official Launch In Amazon Premium Beauty Store - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Este Lauder announced its official launch in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store. The brand is also debuting a Virtual Foundation Tool, exclusive to Amazon. Este Lauder is the flagship brand of The Este Lauder Companies Inc. Amazon customers will be able to discover, learn about and shop a wide range of best-selling and trending Este Lauder products.
"The launch of Este Lauder in Amazon Premium Beauty marks a huge milestone for our brand as we bring our high-performance products and advanced skincare science to Amazon customers in the U.S.," said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Este Lauder.
