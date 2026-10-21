FAA Certifies Boeing 737-10, Clearing Path For Boeing To Begin Deliveries

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), the aircraft manufacturing major, Tuesday announced that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA has certified the newest Boeing 737 MAX airplane, the 737-10 paving the way for the company to begin delivering the airplanes in the coming months.

The 737-10 is the first commercial airplane to be certified to the full extent of the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act and in compliance with both the ACSAA and FAA certification requirements, the company has completed certification program which includes more than 2,000 total flight hours, plus 1,000 ground test hours.

The 737-10 has a seating capacity of 230 passengers, boasts lowest per seat costs of any single-aisle airplane in service with 365 nautical miles more range than competitors without auxiliary fuel tanks.

Further, this aircraft also has safety enhancements including an enhanced Angle-of-Attack system that will become standard across the 737 MAX family.

"More than 30 customers around the world have purchased the 737-10 model, with orders totaling 1,555 airplanes to date, or more than 30 percent of the 737 MAX program's current order book.", Boeing said in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares closed at $190.47, down 0.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.