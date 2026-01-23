Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
|
23.01.2026 14:15:00
Ferrari in 2030: Can Scarcity Still Compound?
Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has built one of the most unusual success stories in global markets. While most automakers chase scale, Ferrari compounds value by doing the opposite -- producing fewer cars, charging more, and turning emotion into enduring profitability.The question investors should now ask isn't whether Ferrari can grow. It's a question of whether scarcity itself can remain a compounding strategy through 2030, as the world shifts toward electrification, digital experiences, and evolving definitions of luxury.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.
|
05.01.26
|Ferrari-Aktie gesucht: Exor sichert sich Rechte durch Verlängerung der Vereinbarung (Dow Jones)
|
23.12.25
|John Elkann’s year to forget: a pile-up of problems from family to Ferrari (Financial Times)
|
09.12.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Ferrari auf 420 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
08.12.25
|Ferrari-Aktie fällt: Morgan Stanley senkt Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
12.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan startet Ferrari mit 'Overweight' - Ziel 394 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25