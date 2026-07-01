Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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01.07.2026 18:02:00
Forget Apple: Why Microsoft Is a Far Better Value Today
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) continues to maintain its status as one of the three most valuable companies in the world (behind Nvidia and trading No.2 and No. 3 positions regularly with Alphabet). Investors are paying less attention to Apple in the age of AI, but it has still been a strong stock pick over the past year, although it hasn't escaped the recent tech sell-off. However, I'm not convinced that all of this rally is driven by business gains, and I think there are far better values out there.One of the biggest (if not the biggest) bargains I can think of right now is the fourth-largest company in the world: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). If you're deciding between the two, I think Microsoft makes for a far better value, and I've got a few metrics to back that up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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