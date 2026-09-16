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16.09.2026 21:00:00

Forget Nvidia: This Utility Stock Could Actually Outperform It From Here

Nearly every bull market has a signature stock, a company that seems to contain that era's dominant story, investing trend, or valuation in miniature. A list of these avatars would have to include Microsoft in the personal computer revolution of the 1990s, Cisco in the dot-com era, Apple in the smartphone boom of the early 2010s, Tesla in the post-COVID-19 years before artificial intelligence (AI), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the years since.

Three of the previous five are among the world's most valuable companies by market cap today, with Nvidia in first place. Despite Nvidia's remarkable ascent to power, with a roughly 146-fold gain over the last decade, I don't believe it will be the market's top performer over the next 10 years. Indeed, one utility stock that will probably surpass it in performance is one whose innovations could help power Nvidia -- and AI companies more broadly: Oklo (NYSE: OKLO).

Image source: Oklo.

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NVIDIA Corp. 188,72 1,38% NVIDIA Corp.

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