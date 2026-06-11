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11.06.2026 19:43:24
Forget SpaceX: These 2 Growth Stocks Are Better Buys
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, will go public on June 12. At its target valuation of $1.77 trillion, it will be the biggest IPO in history.However, it will also be valued at 95 times its 2025 sales. It's also reportedly more than four times oversubscribed, which suggests it could start trading at well over 100 times sales. That's a frothy valuation for an unprofitable company that grew its revenue by 33% last year.So instead of chasing SpaceX, which looks more like a meme stock with some glaring flaws, it's smarter to invest in some established growth stocks with clearer long-term catalysts. These two stocks fit that description: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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