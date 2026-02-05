Glencore Aktie
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Glencore plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
|
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc
|
06.02.26
|Rio Tinto and Glencore may yet get their happy ending (Financial Times)
|
06.02.26
|Why Rio Tinto walked away from Glencore (Financial Times)
|
06.02.26
|Why Rio Tinto walked away from Glencore (Financial Times)
|
06.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Handel in London: FTSE 100 verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 fällt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Rio Tinto bläst Fusion mit Glencore ab (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.26
|Rio Tinto bricht Fusionsgespräche mit Glencore ab (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Glencore plc
|16.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.26
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.25
|Glencore Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.25
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.25
|Glencore Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|5,50
|3,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.