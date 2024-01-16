|
16.01.2024 13:32:07
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.87 billion, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $11.32 billion from $10.59 billion last year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.87 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.48 vs. $3.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.20 -Revenue (Q4): $11.32 Bln vs. $10.59 Bln last year.
Analysen zu Goldman Sachs
