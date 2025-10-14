Goldman Sachs Aktie

14.10.2025 13:42:25

Goldman Sachs Q3 Results Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter surged to $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share from $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $339 million, down 15 percent from $397 million last year.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 20 percent to $15.18 billion from $12.70 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter surged 64 percent to $3.85 billion, and total non-interest revenues increased 9 percent to $11.33 billion from last year.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $4.00 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2025 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

15.01.25 Goldman Sachs Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.01.25 Goldman Sachs Neutral UBS AG
15.01.25 Goldman Sachs Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.25 Goldman Sachs Neutral UBS AG
16.10.24 Goldman Sachs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
