Goldman Sachs Q3 Results Top Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Tuesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter surged to $3.86 billion or $12.25 per share from $2.78 billion or $8.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $339 million, down 15 percent from $397 million last year.
Total net revenues for the quarter grew 20 percent to $15.18 billion from $12.70 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter.
Net interest income for the quarter surged 64 percent to $3.85 billion, and total non-interest revenues increased 9 percent to $11.33 billion from last year.
On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. declared a dividend of $4.00 per common share to be paid on December 30, 2025 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2025.
