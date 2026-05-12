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12.05.2026 23:08:20

Google Is Negotiating With SpaceX To Set Up Orbital Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG)is currently in talks with SpaceX and other launch providers for an exciting project called Project Suncatcher. The goal is to deploy solar-powered data centers in orbit.

This initiative plans to use satellites that feature Google's unique tensor processing units, which would help create a cloud for artificial intelligence in space. The idea is to kick off initial prototypes by around 2027, working with satellite manufacturer Planet Labs.

If they reach an agreement, this will merge Google's strengths in cloud computing and AI with SpaceX's launch expertise and its Starlink satellite network. These orbital data centers could provide nearly constant solar energy while alleviating some of the land and energy limitations that traditional data centers face.

This isn't the first time the two companies have collaborated; Google has an early equity stake in SpaceX, plus Google executive Don Harrison is on SpaceX's board.

Elon Musk sees orbital computing as a huge long-term opportunity, and it's a key focus as SpaceX looks forward to its public offering. Analysts believe this concept could seriously reshape how big tech companies increase their computing capabilities for AI tasks, even if there are hefty engineering and cost hurdles to overcome.

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