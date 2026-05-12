Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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12.05.2026 23:08:20
Google Is Negotiating With SpaceX To Set Up Orbital Data Centers
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG)is currently in talks with SpaceX and other launch providers for an exciting project called Project Suncatcher. The goal is to deploy solar-powered data centers in orbit.
This initiative plans to use satellites that feature Google's unique tensor processing units, which would help create a cloud for artificial intelligence in space. The idea is to kick off initial prototypes by around 2027, working with satellite manufacturer Planet Labs.
If they reach an agreement, this will merge Google's strengths in cloud computing and AI with SpaceX's launch expertise and its Starlink satellite network. These orbital data centers could provide nearly constant solar energy while alleviating some of the land and energy limitations that traditional data centers face.
This isn't the first time the two companies have collaborated; Google has an early equity stake in SpaceX, plus Google executive Don Harrison is on SpaceX's board.
Elon Musk sees orbital computing as a huge long-term opportunity, and it's a key focus as SpaceX looks forward to its public offering. Analysts believe this concept could seriously reshape how big tech companies increase their computing capabilities for AI tasks, even if there are hefty engineering and cost hurdles to overcome.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|
06.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Alphabet A (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet A (ex Google) von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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05.05.26
|Google, xAI and Microsoft agree to US national security reviews of new AI models (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Alphabet-A-Aktie auf 450 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
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30.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Alphabet A-Aktie auf 425 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|331,75
|0,76%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|328,70
|0,66%
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