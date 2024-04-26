|
26.04.2024 21:22:55
Google Meet Rolls Out "Switch Here" Feature
(RTTNews) - Google Meet has recently introduced a new feature called "Switch here," which has been widely welcomed by users. This feature allows users to transfer their active Meet call between devices without any interruption.
The announcement of the "Switch here" capability was made on Google's Workspace blog, where they explained how it simplifies the process of switching devices during a meeting. With this new addition, users can easily move an ongoing Meet call from their computer to their smartphone or vice versa.
The "Switch here" feature will be available soon, and users can access it by selecting the option on the Meet page or preview on their computer. By doing so, they can smoothly transition the call to another device, ensuring an uninterrupted conversation. Once the switch is made, a notification reading "Call switched to another device" will be displayed on the initial device.
In addition to this, Google Meet's "Switch here" feature also offers another useful option. By selecting "Join here too" under "Other joining options," users can keep the meeting active on both devices. This means that they can participate in the same call simultaneously on their computer and smartphone, which can be a handy feature for those who may need to switch devices during a meeting.
It's worth noting that this feature is supported on Google Meet for Android, iOS, and the website, making it accessible to users on different platforms.
According to Google, the rollout of the "Switch here" feature will be implemented gradually for all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts over the next few weeks. This latest innovation by Google certainly simplifies the process of switching devices during a Meet call, making it more convenient and seamless for users.
