NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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26.07.2026 19:15:00

Here's Why Qualcomm Is Still Overlooked vs. Nvidia and Intel

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been overlooked as demand for Nvidia and Intel's data center chips takes the spotlight. Nvidia is up about 11% year to date, while Intel has nearly tripled in value. Qualcomm stock is slightly down at the time of writing, but it could be the most compelling buy right now.Memory shortages have pressured revenue in its handset business, weighing on the stock. However, Qualcomm expects its transition to a diversified edge-to-cloud infrastructure leader to more than double its revenue to $100 billion by 2029, with earnings per share exceeding $18. This is the opportunity that Wall Street is overlooking.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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